Shirdi, Oct 5 (PTI) At least 15,000 devotees who possess online passes will be allowed to entry on a daily basis at the Saibaba temple in Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, a senior district official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Artist Spotlight: Cao Son Nguyen - Pianist and Entertainer From Asia.

As places of worship in the state are slated to reopen from October 7, a meeting of the district administration and the management of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust was organised to chalk out measures, the official said.

Also Read | Moody’s Changes India’s Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative.

At least 15,000 devotees who possess online passes will be allowed to take darshan at the temple on a daily basis, he said, adding that devotees will have to apply for online passes.

The prasad counter at the temple will remain closed, he said.

According to the district administration, children below 10 years, pregnant women, sick people, senior citizens above the age of 65, and people without masks will not be permitted to enter the temple premises.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)