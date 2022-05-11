Thane, May 11 (PTI) A court here in Maharashtra has sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for murdering a man in 2016 after a dispute.

Thane District Judge S P Gondhalekar passed the order on April 28 and a copy of it was made available on Tuesday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the accused - Sohail Mukhtar Shaikh (34) and Ali alias Naushad Irshad Shaikh (37).

Additional Public Prosecutor S P Morale told the court that on July 9, 2016, the accused and the victim, Rais alias Roshan Shaikh, consumed liquor together. Later, they had a dispute and the accused killed the victim.

The accused subsequently dumped the body near a sewage plant of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation on Lodha road.

The deposition of the sewage plant's watchman proved vital in nailing the accused persons.

The judge in his order said the prosecution has proved the charge of murder against the accused beyond all reasonable doubt, hence they need to be convicted and sentenced.

