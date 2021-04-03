Aurangabad, Apr 3 (PTI) A tigress named Bhakti in Aurangabad's Siddharth Zoo gave birth to two white cubs on Saturday, an official said.

The cubs are the offspring of Bhakti and a white tiger named Veer, he added.

As Bhakti did not feed the two cubs after birth, the zoo officials arranged for goat milk, and a team has been put in place to check on their health over the next few days, the official said.

With this addition, the civic-run facility now has five white tigers, along with 11 normal-hued ones, said Zoo Director Vijay Patil.

