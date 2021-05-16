Pune, May 16 (PTI) Some 200 people were booked for holding a motorcycle procession as a man murdered by history- sheeters was being taken for last rites, police in Pune said on Sunday.

The procession, with some 100 motorcycles, started from Dhanakwadi and ended at Katraj crematorium on Saturday, an official said.

All 200 people who took part in the procession and gathered illegally for the last rites have been booked and efforts were on to nab them, he added.

