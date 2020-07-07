Amravati (Maha), Jul 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Amravati in Maharashtra reached 725 as 25 people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, while the death of a 60- year-old man from Tarkheda locality increased the toll from the infection to 28, an official said.

In view of the rise in cases, Collector Shailesh Naval announced that a weekend lockdown, with minimal easing of restrictions, will be enforced between 7pm on Friday and 7am on Monday every week across the district.

Forty people were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 510, an official said.

Badnera is the local hotspot with 91 cases while the district's rural areas have 87 people with the infection. PTI

