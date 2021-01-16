Aurangabad, Jan 16 (PTI) A total of 2,810 of the 3,900 registered beneficiaries in Maharashtra's Marathwada region were vaccinated on the first of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, with three of them complaining of itching and fever but none requiring hospitalisation, officials said on Saturday.

In Aurangabad, 647 of 1,000 registered persons were vaccinated, while these figures were 200 out of 200 in Hingoli, 287 out of 400 in Jalna, 371 out of 400 in Parbhani, 451 out of 500 in Beed, 379 of 600 in Latur, 213 out of 300 in Osmanabad and 262 out of 500 in Nanded, an official said.

"There were minor health issues reported with three persons who got the vaccine in Aurangabad district. Two of them had fever and one had itching. But none of them needed hospitalization," Civil Surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni told PTI.

Dr Rajendra Vaidya, who got the first jab in Aurangabad city, said he wanted to create faith among people about the vaccine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)