Mumbai, March 14: The Powai police have arrested two individuals in connection with a violent extortion plot targeting a 25-year-old man through the dating application Grindr. The victim was allegedly lured to a secluded location under the pretext of a date, where he was assaulted and forced to transfer INR 31,000.

According to investigators, the victim connected with a profile using the name "Sanskar" on the LGBTQ+ platform. After a period of interaction, he was directed to meet at Filterpada BEST circle in Morarji Nagar. Upon his arrival, an unidentified man led him into a nearby forested area where three accomplices were waiting. The group reportedly restrained the victim and used sticks to assault him. Aisle Dating App Scam: Mumbai Man Duped of INR 10,000 at Thane Bar After Receiving Bill of INR 24,000, Says 'She Kept On Ordering Blue Label Until She Had 4' (See Pics).

Powai Grindr Trap: 25-Year-Old Man Assaulted, Robbed by 4 in Mumbai

Maharashtra: A 25-year-old man was lured via dating app Grindr to a secluded spot in Powai, where four men assaulted him and extorted ₹30,000. They threatened to make a nude video of him and leak it online. Two accused - Noor Mohammad Javed (19) and Vighnesh Vilas Gawde (21) -… pic.twitter.com/OdumfBMlmE — IANS (@ians_india) March 14, 2026

Grindr Date, Extortion and Police Action

The attackers allegedly threatened to record and circulate a nude video of the victim on social media unless he paid them. Under duress, the man contacted his friends, who transferred INR 6,000 and INR 25,000 respectively. The accused then forced him to send the total amount via UPI to a specific bank account before releasing him with a warning not to approach the authorities.

Following a formal complaint, the Powai police registered a case and apprehended two suspects, identified as 19-year-old Noor Mohammad Javed and 21-year-old Vighnesh Vilas Gawde. Law enforcement officials confirmed that two other suspects remain absconding, and active efforts are underway to track them down.

Pattern of Dating App Crimes

Investigators suspect this gang utilized fake profiles to systematically target users of dating applications. This incident follows a similar pattern reported earlier this year in the Saki Vihar Road area, where a man was lured to a dark stretch near a pipeline trail and forced to arrange INR 20,000 through his friends after being accused of trespassing by his attackers.

A comparable case was also documented in Mulund last October. In that instance, a young man was lured to an abandoned building, filmed partially undressed, and robbed of his gold chain, mobile phone, and cash. Navghar police eventually arrested three individuals in relation to that specific crime.

Online Dating Safety Advisory

The Mumbai police have urged citizens to exercise extreme caution when meeting individuals through online platforms. Officials advise users to meet in well-lit, public spaces and to avoid visiting isolated or unfamiliar locations suggested by strangers. Bengaluru Online Scam: Man Loses INR 56,000 After Downloading ‘Free Movie’ APK on WhatsApp.

Authorities have also appealed to any other potential victims to come forward and report similar incidents. They emphasized that timely reporting is crucial for dismantling these extortion rings and ensuring the safety of digital platform users.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).