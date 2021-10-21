Thane, Oct 21 (PTI) A three-year-old boy was allegedly abducted by a lady auto-rickshaw driver in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The police have arrested Noorjahan Sabir Shaikh (25), a resident of Titwala, for allegedly kidnapping the child from Kalwa, senior inspector Manohar Awhad said.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the boy, a resident of Kharigaon in Kalwa, was kidnapped while he was playing outside his house, the official said.

A case of kidnapping under section 363 of the IPC was registered with the Kalwa police by the boy's mother, he said.

During the probe, the police checked CCTV footage from the locality and traced the registration number of the auto-rickshaw used in the crime and zeroed in on the accused, the official said.

The boy was rescued in less than 12 hours and reunited with his parents, he said, adding that the accused was allegedly planning to use the boy for begging.

