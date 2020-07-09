Amravati, Jul 9 (PTI) At least 31 persons, including a nurse from the district general hospital, tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Thursday, an official said.

With 31 new infections, the case count in the district has reached 781, including 28 deaths and 531 recoveries, the official said.

The district now has 222 active cases, he added.

As per a release issued by the civil surgeon's office, nine persons tested positive for the deadly virus in the rural areas on Thursday.

While five cases were reported from Ashok Nagar in Amravati city, three were reported from Siddharthnagar and two from Vrindavan Colony, it was stated.

