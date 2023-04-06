Pune, Apr 6 (PTI) Four people were killed after their sports utility vehicle hit a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday afternoon, a police official said.

Also Read | 74% Indians Concerned About Their Personal Financial Situation, Says Report.

The accident took place near Urse toll plaza when the car was going from Mumbai to Pune, he said.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Masjid Case: Muslim Side Seeks Carrying Out 'Wuzu' Inside Mosque Premises During Ramzan, Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Case on April 14.

"Prima facie, it looks like the car was speeding. It first hit a divider and then went on to hit a stationary truck on the side of the road. Four occupants of the car died," Shirgaon-Parandwadi police station assistant inspector Vanita Dhumal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)