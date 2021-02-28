Jalna, Feb 28 (PTI) Four people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly trying to kidnap a businessman in Jalna in Maharashtra, police said.

The abduction attempt took place on February 23, said Additional Superintendent of Police Vikrant Deshmukh said.

"Main accused Rajendra Raut owed someone a large sum of money and decided to raise money by kidnapping the businessman. They hired a car in Pune and then stole it midway. However, the kidnapping plan failed and all four were arrested," he added.

