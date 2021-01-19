Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI)Maharashtra reported deaths of 4,351 poultry birds, including 3,700 from Yavatmal's Sawargad, on Tuesday, officials said.

On Monday, 1,459 birds, comprising 1,290 poultry birds, 93 crows and 76 others like herons, sparrows and parrots, were found dead statewide, they added.

A total of 12,624 birds have died in the state since January 8, the officials said, adding that samples were being tested for avian influenza in National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section, Pune.

An official statement said 25,229 poultry birds within a 1 km radius of the infected poultry farms in seven districts and 14 places have been culled to avoid spread of infection.

The carcasses are put in a gunny sack and buried in a ditch lined with a layer of lime, it added.

Meanwhile, the statement said a Central team led by Dr Tapan Kumar Sahu, Quarantine Officer (Chennai), arrived in Maharashtra on January 17 to monitor activities undertaken in the bird flu-affected areas.

The team visited Pen (Raigad), Nande (Pune) and Boribel (Daund, Pune) and expressed satisfaction in measures taken to contain the bird flu outbreak, the statement said.

