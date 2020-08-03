Pune, Aug 3 (PTI) As many as 81 inmates and three staff members of the Sangli district prison in Maharashtra have contracted the coronavirus infection, a senior official said on Monday.

He said 94 inmates and six staff members had given their swab samples for testing.

"Of the 100 samples tested, 81 inmates and three staff members are found to be coronavirus positive," said Anil Khamkar, Superintendent, Sangli Prisons.

He said the virus might have spread as the prison is overcrowded.

"We have the capacity to house 235 inmates, but the current occupancy is 319," the superintendent said, adding that only one case was reported at the facility last month.

He said the infected inmates will be shifted to a temporary isolation facility in Sangli in western Maharashtra.

