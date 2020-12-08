Nagpur, Dec 8 (PTI) A revenue official of Varambha village in Kamptee tehsil in Nagpur was nabbed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a farmer to update his land record, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Tuesday.

Ashish Gogalkar, a talathi, was caught during a trap after the farmer, from Jharap village, approached the ACB, he said.

"The farmer wanted his and his brother's name included in the land record after their grandfather died recently. A PCA case has been registered with Mouda police station against Gogalkar," he informed.

