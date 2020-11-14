Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 4,237 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its count of infections to 17,44,698, the state health department said.

With 105 more patients succumbing to the infection, the toll mounted to 45,914, it said.

A total of 2,707 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 16,12,314, the department said in a statement.

The state is now left with 85,503 active cases.

