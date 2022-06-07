Nashik, Jun 7 (PTI) A man attacked his wife with a knife during a quarrel in their third floor flat in Panchavati area of Maharashtra's Nashik city on Tuesday and then jumped off the balcony and ended his life, a police official said.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Sears Parts of National Capital, Relief Likely on Weekend.

Raju Ratansingh Thakur (50) died on the spot while his wife has sustained severe injuries and is admitted in the district hospital, a Mhasrul police station official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes ‘Girlfriend’ After Spiking Her Drink in Bhopal; Arrested.

A probe is underway in the incident, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)