Amravati (Maha), Jul 4 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati in Maharashtra touched 680 as 30 people tested positive on Saturday, while the death toll increased by two to reach 27, an official said.

A total of 18 persons were discharged during the day, taking the total number of such cases to 447, giving the district a recovery rate of 65.73 per cent, he added.

Also Read | Gujarat Reports 712 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

"Ashoknagar accounted for 11 of the 30 new cases. It now has 31 cases while Badnera continues to lead with 88 cases," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)