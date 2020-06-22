Amravati (Maha), Jun 22 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati in Maharashtra touched 438 on Monday after eight people tested positive, while the number of people discharged reached 300, an official said.

The 13 discharged on Monday include a 20-year-old woman and her child who was born on June 15 in a COVID care centre here, he added.

Also Read | BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG Variants Launched in India at Rs 4.84 Lakh; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Badnera town in the district has the maximum 58 cases, he informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)