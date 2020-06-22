Maruti Suzuki, the country's leading car manufacturer, has officially launched the new S-CNG variants of the S-Presso micro SUV. Launched in India at Rs 4.84 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi), the micro SUV comes in four S-CNG variants - LXI CNG, LXI (O) CNG, VXI CNG & VXI (O) CNG. The carmaker has launched the new S-CNG variant of the S-Presso as a part of its Mission Green Million that was announced at Auto Expo 2020. The car comes in six exterior colour options - Solid Sizzle Orange, Pearl Starry Blue, Solid White, Solid Fire Red, Metallic Granite Grey and Metallic Silky Silver. New BS6 Maruti Celerio S-CNG Variants Launched in India at Rs 5.36 Lakh; Check Prices & Specifications.

The Indo-Japanese carmaker has also announced that it has retailed the highest ever sales of CNG models in FY19-20. The carmaker sold over 1.06 lakh units of vehicles with factory-fitted CNG throughout the country. The CNG option on the S-Presso will play an essential role in clocking volumes for the carmaker. The micro SUV has already enjoyed a certain amount of success in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki India)

Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso micro SUV comes powered by a 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine, which is mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The petrol unit is tuned to make 67 bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 90 Nm. The S-Presso micro SUV with factory-fitted CNG is claimed to return fuel economy of 31.2 km/kg. It comes with a tank capacity of 55-litre (water filling capacity).

