Nagpur, Apr 28 (PTI) An Army jawan allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside the toilet of his barrack in Kamptee cantonment area of Nagpur on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Navin Ram Niwas (24), a native of Jind district of Haryana, they said.

"Niwas, who was living in a barrack at the cantonment, hanged himself from the window of the toilet using a shawl," a police official said.

The incident came to light at 2.40 am, he said, adding that the reason behind his extreme step is being ascertained.

Niwas was a good basketball player. He had got married in November last year, police said.

A case of accidental death has been registered by Old Kamptee police station.

