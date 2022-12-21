Aurangabad, Dec 21 (PTI) Aurangabad city in central Maharashtra is gearing up for hosting a G20-related event with the municipal and state authorities undertaking infrastructure upgradation and beautification projects on a war footing.

The `first inception meet' of Women 20 (W20) as part of India's presidency of G20 will be held in the city on February 13-14, 2023.

The Women 20, an official G20 engagement group, was set up in 2015 to ensure that gender considerations figure in G20 discussions.

The Maharashtra Public Works Department and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation would execute several landscaping projects in the city ahead of the event, an official release said on Wednesday.

The roads connecting the Aurangabad airport to various locations in the city and spaces under the flyovers will also be beautified, it said.

Monuments like Panchakki and the Delhi Gate in the city will be illuminated.

The road connecting Aurangabad city to the historical Daulatabad (Devgiri) Fort and world-famous Ellora caves will also be revamped and new signage will be installed along the route, the release said.

The helipads at Sillod and Fardapur (near Ajanta Caves) will also be repaired, it added.

Archaeological Survey of India's superintendent archaeologist Milan Kumar Chauley told PTI that the re-carpeting of tar roads on the Ellora Caves campus will be completed ahead of the event.

New signage will be installed on the premises and landscaping will be done, he added.

