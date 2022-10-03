Nagpur, Oct 3 (PTI) Naxalites reportedly coming out in support of the Popular Front of India means the Union government was right in banning the outfit, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.

Also Read | J&K | Union Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives in Jammu – Latest Tweet by ANI.

He was replying to a query in Bhandara on an letter allegedly written by Naxalites in support of the PFI, which was banned recently for five years after more than 100 its activists were arrested following multi-agency raids nationwide led by the National Investigation Agency.

Also Read | Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra Revoke Offer Letters Given to Freshers, Say Reports.

Those arrested include more than 20 from Maharashtra as well.

"It (Maoist support) means the decision by the Union government to ban the PFI was correct. If Naxalites are supporting the PFI, it also means PFI members were supporting Naxalites. The PFI was working against the system (government and administrative machinery) and the public. Hence, it was banned," he said.

Queried on the possibility of a terror threat in Maharashtra during this festive season against the backdrop of three alleged terrorists being held in neighbouring Telangana, the deputy CM said the state home department was looking at all aspects.

"Dussehra and Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din are important events in Maharashtra and we our keeping in mind the possibility of PFI supporters creating trouble indirectly. There is no cause for worry. We are fully alert," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)