Palghar, Aug 3 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have seized banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh from a truck and arrested one person, an official said on Tuesday.

The district rural police intercepted a container truck at new Kathiwadi checkpost on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

The container was loaded with banned gutka and tobacco products, worth Rs 10 lakh, in gunny bags, he said, adding that the truck driver Rizwan Akthar Khan (23) has been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC, Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act and regulations of Food Safety Standards.

