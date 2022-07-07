Pune, Jul 7 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a civil surgeon and two other staffers of a district hospital in Maharashtra's Pune for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to renew the licence of a sonography centre, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Prophet Remark Row: Gujarat Advocate Krupal Raval Gets Life Threat for Supporting Nupur Sharma.

District civil surgeon Dr Madhav Kankawale, Grade I administrative officer Mahadev Giri and assistant superintendent Sanjay Kadale of the district civil hospital have been booked under the Prevention Corruption Act, the official said.

Also Read | Demonetised Notes with Rs 62 Lakh Face Value Seized in Delhi; 2 Held.

Kadale had allegedly demanded Rs 40,000 at the behest of Dr Kankawale and Giri to renew the licence of a sonography centre, he said.

On Wednesday, the other accused through Kadale accepted Rs 12,000 from the complainant, following which the trio was arrested, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)