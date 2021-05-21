Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condoled the death of noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna who succumbed to coronavirus at a hospital in Uttarakhand on Friday.

In his condolence message, Thackeray said through the Chipko movement, Bahuguna had not only saved trees, but propagated awareness in the society about protecting the environment.

''Bahuguna was an inspiration to those who respected nature and environment the world over,'' he said.

The 94-year-old environmentalist, known for his pioneering role in the Chipko movement, was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh.

He succumbed to the infection in the afternoon. Bahuguna is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

