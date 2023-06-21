Thane, June 21: The commercial operation of the Metro line between Belapur and Pendhar stations in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai will start soon, urban planning body CIDCO has said.

As per the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), it received on Wednesday the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) certificate for the commencement of commercial operation between the Central Park and Belapur stations. Mumbai Metro Update: Ghatkopar Versova Metro Line 1 To Remain Shut on January 19, Check Timings Here.

Now, the complete 11.1-km-long Line 1 of the Navi Mumbai Metro project – Belapur to Pendhar – will be ready for public use, it said. The stretch comprises 11 stations. Mumbai Metro Renames Three Stations On Line 2A, 7 Following Public Consultations.

“After overcoming numerous hurdles, the much-awaited Navi Mumbai Metro service will start soon,” said Anil Diggikar, vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO.

MahaMetro has been appointed as the operator, and the fare has been decided, it said, adding that the staff also has been recruited for the Metro Line 1 operations.

Under the Navi Mumbai Metro project, four elevated corridors are being developed by CIDCO. Among them, Line 1 was taken first, it said.

In October 2021, the Line 1 received the CMRS certificate for five stations from Pendhar to Central Park. With the latest CMRS certificate for stations between Central Park and Belapur stations, the entire Line 1 is all set for commercial operation, it said.

