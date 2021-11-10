Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday said the party will launch an awareness campaign from November 14 against "artificial inflation" created due to the faulty policies of the Narendra Modi government.

The party will also hold a 'jail bharo' agitation as part of the campaign, which will be conducted from November 14 to 19, Patole said.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said, "Since the Narendra Modi government came to power, there has been a focused programme to loot the poor and fill the pockets of the rich."

As a result, fuel prices have skyrocketed in the country, which has led to inflation. Rising inflation on the one hand, and unemployment on the other, have made life difficult for the common man, he said.

"The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) will launch an awareness campaign from November 14 to 19, against the artificial inflation created due to the faulty policies of the Modi government," Patole said.

Congress leaders, ministers, MLAs, office bearers and public representatives will visit people's homes in cities and villages to interact with them, he said.

Party leaders will inform people about the hike in prices of essential items due to the Centre's inaction, Patole said.

The price of edible oil has doubled in the last one year, and the government has increased fuel prices by about Rs 35 per litre in a year, he said.

"Though the crude oil prices are falling in the international market, fuel prices are rising daily in the country," Patole said.

LPG gas, which used to cost Rs 440 under the UPA government, has now gone up to Rs 950, he noted, adding that the Centre has hiked fuel rates at least 75 times in the last one year.

"Today, petrol is priced at Rs 110 per litre, diesel is Rs 96 per litre, and by increasing the price of gas, the Modi government has made a profit of Rs 25 lakh crore in seven years through fuel tax," Patole claimed.

Responding to a question about allegations levelled by NCP minister Nawab Malik and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis against each other, Patole said both leaders, who hold responsible positions, have accused each other of having links to the underworld and terrorists.

"This has brought disrepute to the state. They should give evidence regarding their allegations," he said.

Speaking about the MSRTC employees' strike, Patole said, the issue should be resolved amicably.

"From the beginning, the Congress has maintained that the public should not be inconvenienced by the strike. The government has also agreed to the demands of ST employees by increasing their dearness allowance and salary, but the BJP leaders are misguiding them to serve their political interests," the state Congress chief said.

