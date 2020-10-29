Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra unit of the Congress has said it will stage protests across the state against the newly enacted farm laws of the Centre on Saturday.

Minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said the main `satyagraha' will be held at Sevagram in Wardha.

`Kisan Adhikar Divas' will be observed across the state and satyagraha will be held against "these black laws" on that day, he said.

Parliament passed Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 during monsoon session.

