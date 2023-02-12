Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) The Congress' Maharashtra in charge HK Patil on Sunday said there was no question of accepting the resignation of Balasaheb Thorat as legislature party leader and asserted all misunderstandings will be resolved amicably.

Thorat had last week resigned as CLP leader after criticising Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole's style of functioning.

Talking to reporters after meeting Thorat, Patil said the former will attend the All India Congress Committee plenary at Raipur in Chhattisgarh on February 24 and will meet party president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

Patil said he had conveyed to Kharge and Venugopal about the "hurt feelings" of Thorat and the recent developments in the state unit of the party.

"I apprised them about the development's and hurt feelings. The Congress is a family and such issues crop up. We will resolve them among ourselves," Patil said.

He also said such infighting will not hurt the party as "things are good and will improve".

"There is no question of accepting Thorat 's resignation as CLP leader. I requested him to attend the plenary session, which he has accepted," Patil said, adding the Maharashtra Legislative Council poll setback for the party involving Satyajit Tambe was not discussed.

The Congress was left high and dry after its official candidate for the Nashik division graduates seat Sudhir Tambe refused to contest and got his son Satyajit Tambe to stand successfully as an independent.

After his win, Satyajit Tambe had accused Patole of defaming his family and conspiring to deny him an opportunity to contest the MLC polls.

The Tambes are kin of Thorat, whose silence during the campaign to the MLC polls as he was recuperating from a shoulder injury, was misinterpreted as silent support by some segments of the party.

On the friction since the MLC polls, Patil said, "There has been no dialogue between Thorat and Patole. But it will happen."

Thorat, who is recuperating from a shoulder injury, refused to divulge details of his meeting with Patil saying it was an internal matter of the Congress.

"There is no need for the media to blow things out of proportion. I will go to Raipur (for the plenary). All issues raised by me in the meeting with Patil were about strengthening the party," Thorat said.

Queried on whether he would continue as CLP leader. Thorat said it was an internal matter of the Congress.

