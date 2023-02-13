Pune, February 13: Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Monday said his nephew and newly-elected MLC Satyajit Tambe worked very hard during the state leg of the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The Congress was left high and dry after its official candidate for the Nashik division graduates seat Sudhir Tambe refused to contest the recent MLC polls and got his son Satyajit Tambe to stand successfully as an independent. Maharashtra: Congress, UBT Shiv Sena Slam UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Road-Show As Politics of ‘Religion and Business’.

Amid acrimony over the poll twist brought about by the Tambes, Thorat had written a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge against the working style of state unit chief Nana Patole and had also resigned as legislature party (CLP) leader. Maharashtra Congress Crisis: Balasaheb Thorat Resigns As State Legislature Party Chief.

Thorat was speaking at a grand reception offered to him by his supporters in home turf Sangamner in Ahmednagar, where he arrived after recuperating from a shoulder injury for more than a month.

Thanking his supporters, Thorat said a "lot of politics" took place in the interim.

"I would like to say the Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was the best. I was entrusted with the responsibility of coordination, while Nana Patole was (state unit) president. All leaders and workers took part in the yatra enthusiastically and in overwhelming numbers," he said.

Praising Satyajit Tambe for the "hard work" put in during the yatra, Thorat said the former's team, which chose to remain in the Congress, will miss him. The Tambes were suspended from the party for the MLC poll twist.

Talking about his letter to Kharge, Thorat said he noted down his agony, adding that the "technical mistake" in the ticket issue for the Nashik MLC polls would not have happened if he was fit.

Delhi (central leadership of the party) took note of the letter and HK Patil, the All India Congress Committee's Maharashtra in charge, discussed the contents with him during a meeting of the two in Mumbai on Sunday, Thorat said.

"Our ideology is the Congress ideology and there will be no other ideology. We will continue to work with that ideology without compromise. If there are differences in the party, it will be resolved internally. I have not gone to the media over it," he claimed.

