Nagpur, Dec 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Thursday asked the state government to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe rape allegations against Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale after the matter was raised in the House by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLCs Anil Parab and Manisha Kayande.

Parab said the Mumbai South Central MP, who is with the Eknath Shinde faction, had allegedly raped a woman and, therefore, an SIT must be constituted to probe the matter.

Kayande claimed the case was not registered by Mumbai police, adding the victim, who stays in Dubai, wants to come to the metropolis and must be provided protection.

Kayande also submitted a memorandum in connection with the allegations to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio.

The allegations against Shewale led to the treasury benches shouting slogans, which resulted in Gorhe adjourning the Council for 30 minutes.

After the Council reconvened, Gorhe said she was directing the Eknath Shinde government to set up an SIT to investigate the allegations.

