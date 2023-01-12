Nashik, Jan 12 (PTI) A total of 29 candidates have filed nominations for the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls to Nashik Division Graduates' constituency, an official said.

On the last day of filing nominations on Thursday, 20 candidates filed nominations, Assistant Returning Officer Ramesh Kale said.

In a major embarrassment for the Congress, the party's official candidate Sudhir Tambe during the day announced his withdrawal from the race and said his son Satyajit Tambe will be in the fray.

Sudhir Tambe, brother-in-law of former state Congress president and ex-revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, has been representing the Nashik Division Graduates' constituency in the Upper House of the legislature for the last three terms (18 years) and was re-nominated for a fresh term.

The polls will be held on January 30 and the results will be announced on February 2.

