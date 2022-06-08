Mumbai, June 8: Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, and Congress and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced the names of their candidates for the upcoming June 20 biennial elections to the state Legislative Council.

The Sena has fielded former minister Sachin Ahir and Amasha Padvi for the June 20 polls, said Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray.

Contrary to expectations, the party has not fielded two senior leaders - Industry Minister Subhash Desai and former minister Diwakar Raote.

The Congress has named ex-minister Chandrakant Handore and Mumbai party President Bhai Jagtap, according to a statement from AICC. Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Shiv Sena Moves Its MLAs to Hotel in Mumbai’s Malad.

BJP State President Chandrakant Patil said the party's nominees are its Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Y. Darekar, ex-minister Prof. Ram S. Shinde, state organisation leader Shrikant Bhartiya, women's wing leader Uma G. Khapre and sitting member Prasad M. Lad.

Belying speculation, the party has decided against nominating BJP national Secretary and ex-minister Pankaja Munde, the daughter of former Union Minister, the late Gopinath Munde, and BJP ally and ex-minister Sadabhau Khot.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi constituent, Nationalist Congress Party's list of two nominees is expected shortly.

The polls for the 10 MLC seats will be held on June 20, 10 days after the much keenly contested Rajya Sabha elections for 6 seats, due on Friday, June 10.

The biennial polls shall be held to fill up the vacancies of retiring members including Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar, Ravindra Phatak, Sanjay Daund, Surjitsinh Thakur, Vinayak Mete, Darekar, Desai, Raote, Lad and Khot.

All the 287 members - currently one vacancy in the 288-member Assembly - constitute the electoral college for both these indirect polls.

