Thane, Jul 23 (PTI) With the addition of 305 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,41,960, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 10 persons, the fatality count in the district rose to 10,944.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.01 per cent at present, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the case count has gone up to 1,28,999, while the death toll is 3,094, another official said.

