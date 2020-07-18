Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed the 3 lakh-mark and reached 3,00,937 on Saturday with the addition of 8,348 new cases, state Health department said.

With144 patients succumbing to the infection, the number of the deceased has risen to 11,596, a statement said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 8,348 New COVID-19 Cases and 144 Deaths, Total Count Crosses 3 Lakh: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

A total of 5,306 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count to 1,65,663.

Maharashtra now has 1,26,926 active cases, it said.

Also Read | Assam: Lockdown Relaxed in Kamrup Metropolitan District, Shops to Open on Alternate Days, E-Commerce Allowed; Check Full Guidelines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)