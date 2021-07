Mumbai, July 18: A senior citizen crossing rail tracks at Kalyan station near here on Sunday was saved when the drivers of a Mumbai-Varanasi train applied emergency brakes in the nick of time after being alerted by a rail official, the Central Railway said.

The incident took place around 12.45 pm when the train started from platform no. 4 of the Kalyan railway station in neighbouring Thane district. Hari Shankar (70), who was crossing the track at that time, fell and got stuck under the train, the Central Railway (CR) said in a release. Maharashtra: Train Driver Saves Life of 79-year-old Man Attempting Suicide in Thane District.

Watch: Maharashtra: Driver Halts Train in Time, Saves Life of Elderly Man Crossing Tracks at Kalyan Station

The timely and inspirational reaction of Com.Santosh Kumar AGS (NRMU CR/KR), Train crew of 02193, Com.Ravi Shankar & Com.Pradhan saved an innocent life of an aged man today at Kalyan Station area. Laal Salaam to all. @venupnair_nrmu pic.twitter.com/mnbIUpJMKK — Vivek Nair (@MVAnand6) July 18, 2021

Chief Permanent Way Inspector (CPWI) Santosh Kumar then shouted to caution loco pilot S K Pradhan and assistant loco pilot Ravi Shankar G. The two loco pilots immediately applied emergency brakes and pulled up the elderly man from under the train, the release said.

After the incident, the Central Railway issued an advisory asking people not to cross rail tracks, and warned that it could prove fatal. The Central Railway's General Manager, Alok Kansal, announced a cash reward of Rs 2,000 cash each for the two loco pilots and CPWI for their timely act of saving the man's life, officials said.

