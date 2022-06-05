Pune, Jun 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday held a meeting regarding the renowned Pandharpur pilgrimage, in which palanquins are taken on foot by several hundred devotees from Dehu and Alandi to the temple town.

He said the palanquin procession of Sant Tukaram will leave from Dehu on June 20 while that of Sant Dnyaneshwar will leave from Alandi on June 21.

He said the procession, or 'wari', had not taken place in 2020 and 2021 but this year, due to the removal of coronavirus pandemic curbs, the celebrations are expected in full swing, including the arrival of close to 15 lakh devotees in Pandharpur on Ashadi Ekadashi on July 10.

Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao will take a complete review of all arrangement on June 12, the Deputy CM informed reporters.

The meeting also discussed the creation of pilgrim facilities at eight Ganpati temples in the state, also called 'Ashtavinayak', at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore, Pawar said.

He said the district level development committee had approved Rs 279 crore for facilities at Wadhu Budruk and Tulapur, both associated with Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

