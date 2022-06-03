Alibag, Jun 3 (PTI) A sum of Rs 1,040 crore has been collected as excise for 2021-22 in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a senior official said on Friday.

Raigad District Superintendent of State Excise Kirti Shedge said her department's flying squad had also registered 1,850 offences related to illegal liquor manufacturing, booked 1,153 persons and seized items worth Rs 3.80 crore.

"Against a target of Rs 1,036 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal ending on March 31, the department collected Rs 1,040 crore as excise. There has been a rise in illegal transport of liquor from Goa and the UT of Daman and Diu of late, and the higher revenue is due to action on such movement," she said.

The high collection comes despite the department, with a sanctioned strength of 98, having 29 vacancies, the official said.

