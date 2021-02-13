Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane have registered an FIR against eight persons, four of them suspected to be from the UK, for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 18.50 lakh by making him invest in a company, an official said on Saturday.

The case was registered at Vartak Nagar police station in the city, he said.

"The accused had formed a shell company in healthcare sector. They posted details about the company on various social media platforms and sought investments from people," the official said.

They lured the complainant, a 49-year-old contractor from Thane, and made him invest in the company in February last year by promising him good returns, he said.

"The victim made investment by transferring money to their bank accounts on different occasions. However, as the victim did not get any response from the company after that, he realised that he had been cheated," the official added.

Police have registered the case of cheating against the accused, identified as Grace Jackson, Davind Tom, Ralince Owen, Ashley Michel, Ajay Mishra, Manish Jain, Sharif Piru Mohammad and Ajay Shah.

Investigation into the case is on.

