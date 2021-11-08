Thane, Nov 8 (PTI) A major fire that broke out in a plastic products factory here in Maharashtra was brought under control after about six hours on Monday, officials said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: 9-Year-Old Girl Raped by Minor in Banda District; Case Registered.

The blaze erupted around 9 pm on Sunday in the unit manufacturing plastic chairs and other such products in Murbad industrial area of Thane district, and quickly spread to the entire premises.

Also Read | Karnataka: Congress to Organise Padayatra Over Mekedatu Project.

Five fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by about 3 am on Monday, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

Cooling operations was underway, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was still not known.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)