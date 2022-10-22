Palghar, Oct 22 (PTI) A blaze broke out at a shop selling firecrackers in Nalla Sopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.

Also Read | Firecrackers Ban in Mizoram: Fireworks, Sky Lantern Banned for Two Months in Aizawl To Prevent Air and Noise Pollution.

The shop was completely gutted in the fire that erupted on the premises in the morning, the official from the local fire brigade said.

Also Read | UP Mob Lynching: Suspecting Theft, Dalit Man Tied to Pole, Beaten Up in Bahraich (Watch Video).

While no one was injured in the incident, the flames were doused in an hour-long operation, he said.

The entire stock of firecrackers in the shop was destroyed and loud sounds of the crackers bursting were heard in the locality, the official said, adding that the cause for the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)