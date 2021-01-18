Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) The first meeting of the Biodiversity Management Committee set up as per the directive of the Bombay High Court was held here on Monday, the Mumbai civic body said.

The committee, headed by deputymunicipal commissioner (Gardens) Ramakant Birasdar,comprises seven public representatives, eight heads of departments and five experts.

A Shiv Sena MP and an MLA attended the meeting as special invitees, according to a release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Aurangabad bench of the HC had directed to set up the committee at the BMC-level to ensure proper management of biodiversity in accordance with the Biodiversity Act, 2002 and the Maharashtra Biodiversity Rules, 2008.

The United Nations had declared 2011-2020 as the Decade of Biodiversity to address the threat to biodiversity, the release said.

