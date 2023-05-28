Thane, May 28 (PTI) Police have registered a case against five persons for allegedly cheating a 53-year-old powerloom unit owner in Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 1.13 crore, an official said on Sunday.

The victim, having a powerloom unit in Bhiwandi area, supplied cloth material to the accused between 2013 and 2016 for which they needed to pay Rs 1,13,61,662, the official from Nizampura police station said.

He went to them on April 5, 2022 to ask for his payment, but the accused refused to pay the money. They also threatened him with dire consequences and to kill him by hiring contract killers, he said quoting the complaint.

The victim on Saturday lodged a police complaint based on which a case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions, the official said, adding that a probe was on into the case.

