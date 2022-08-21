Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Five members of a family drowned in a pond in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Sunday, police said.

Also Read | Amit Shah To Chair Central Zonal Council Meet in Bhopal on August 22.

The incident occurred at around 2.45 pm in the Navrangpura area under the jurisdiction of Kandhar police station in the Nanded district, 630 km from Mumbai, an official said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Anand Sharma Quits As Chief of Congress Panel, Says ‘Left With No Choice Due To Exclusion, Insults’.

The family had gone to offer prayers at Badi Dargah, and were having food near the pond, he said.

One of them went to wash the tiffin box and fell into the pond. In an attempt to save him, two other family members jumped into the pond, but started drowning as well, the official said.

As the trio cried for help, the remaining two also jumped into the water to rescue them but drowned, he said.

The police rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies of the five victims, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)