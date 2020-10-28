Pune, Oct 28 (PTI) Pune police have arrested four persons for allegedly trying to sell a city-based property belonging to Shrimant Gayatri Devi Pant Pratinidhi of Aundh Sansthan (erstwhile princely state in Satara) using forged documents, an official said on Wednesday.

A complaint in this connection was registered by Balraj Wadekar, the personal secretary of Gayatri Devi, he said.

"We received information that some people are trying to sell a property located in Pune's Sadashiv Peth area, which belongs to Shrimant Gayatri Devi Pant Pratinidhi of Aundh Sansthan, through forged documents and fake signatures of the owners," a senior official of the Pune police's crime branch said.

The accused have been identified as Shashi Paudwal, Asif Khan, Anwar Pathan and Kamlesh Pisal, who is an advocate with Pant Pratinidhi.

"Paudwal colluded with Khan, who is a tenant in the property, and allegedly prepared a forged Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and forged the signatures of Gayatri Devi and Harshita Raje Bhagwantrao Pant Pratinidhi. They prepared forged documents and tried to pass it off as real," he added.

All four accused have been charged under relevant sections of IPC and further investigation is on.

