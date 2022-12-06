Thane, Dec 6 (PTI) Police have arrested four persons, including two builders, for allegedly wielding swords during a function in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Mother of Two Puts Herself at Stake While Playing Ludo, Loses to Landlord in Pratapgarh.

On December 3, a video went viral on social media wherein a person was seen cutting his birthday cake with a sword and three others wielding the weapons, the city police said in an official release.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Horror: Delhi-Styled Murder in Visakhapatnam, Woman’s Chopped Body Parts Found in Drum After 18 Months.

The Shil-Daighar police then carried out a probe into it and registered three different offences under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The police probe team worked on various inputs and arrested the four on Monday in connection with possession and wielding of swords, the release said.

The accused included two builders aged 35 and 40, a 38-year-old auto-rickshaw driver and a 23-year-old local resident, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)