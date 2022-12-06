Amravati, December 6: Several cases similar to the horrifying Shraddha Walkar murder case have been reported across the country ever since Aftab Amin Poonawala's arrest for allegedly killing his live-in girlfriend and chopping her body into 35 parts came to the fore. In yet another Delhi-styled murder, a woman's body parts have been found inside a drum kept inside a locked rented house in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. The half-decomposed body of the woman is suspected to have been locked up for over a year.

The incident came to the light when the landlord on Sunday opened up the vacant room to throw out the tenant's belongings since the rent had not been paid. According to the reports, the murder is said to have taken place in May 2021. According to the police, the woman, about 4.5 feet tall, may have been a sex worker. Delhi-Style Murder Reported in Uttar Pradesh: Chopped Body Parts of Woman Found Inside Well in Azamgarh, Probe Underway.

In June 2021, the tenant vacated the house suddenly citing his wife’s pregnancy, and did not pay the remaining dues. It is suspected that the accused may have come into the room through back door once after he left the place. Delhi Horror: Woman, Son Arrested for Killing Husband, Chopping Body Into 22 Parts in Pandav Nagar (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the police have lodged a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. Apart from this, the identification of the woman is underway.

