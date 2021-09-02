Palghar, Sep 2 (PTI) Police have arrested four history-sheeters for allegedly stealing tools and machinery worth Rs 27 lakh from a company located at Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

Two of the accused were out on bail in a case registered against them under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), he said.

Following their arrest, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police have recovered gold chains worth Rs 3.68 lakh from one of the accused, who had snatched them in Karnataka, he said.

DCP (Zone-II) Sanjay Patil said, "During the intervening night of July 24 and 25 this year, the accused entered the company and stole CNC machine tools worth Rs 27 lakh."

An offence was then registered at Valiv police station under sections 454 and 457 (both related to house-trespass or house-breaking),380 (theft in dwelling house), 34 (common intention) of the IPC against unidentified persons, after which the police launched a probe, he said.

Working on the intelligence inputs, the police arrested four accused for their alleged involvement in the crime, he said.

They were identified as Jamil Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Yasim Makbul Khan (39), Rajkumar Panchal alias Kanya (40) and Arun Ramprasad Singh (37). The police interrogated the accused and recovered the company's stolen goods from them, he added.

"During their interrogation, it came to light that Jamil, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was involved in as many as five cases of chain snatching registered in Karnataka earlier this year. The police recovered 80 grams of stolen golden chains from the accused worth Rs 3.68 lakh," he said.

It was found that Jamil, Yasim and Rajkumar were also involved in a house break-in incident in Mumbai, the DCP added.

"Besides that, Jamil and Yasim were also involved in a crime registered with Manikpur police station in Vasai in 2017 and the MCOCA was invoked against them. They were presently out on bail in that case. The police said that they had more than 50 criminal cases registered against them with the police stations in Thane rural, Mumbai, Palghar and MBVV police commissionerate limits,” he said.

