Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Nikhil Mukund Wagh, PRO, Goa Shipyard Limited has been recently presented with the "Maha Gaurav 2024" award on behalf of the Digital Media Editor Journalist Association Maharashtra, Mumbai, by the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Ajit Pawar at a function held at Kaneri Math in Kolhapur on Monday, January 29.

This special award was given in recognition of his remarkable contribution to the public relations field. On this occasion, famous actor Girish Kulkarni and veteran journalist Raja Mane were present on the stage.

Wagh, currently serving as the Public Relations Officer at Goa Shipyard Limited under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has had a remarkable career. His impactful contributions were notably witnessed during his tenure as a journalist at Dainik Lokmat newspaper and ABP Mazha news channel.

Raja Mane, the president of the organisation, expressed his special invitation to Mr. Nikhil Wagh for the event, emphasising his pivotal role in both journalism and public relations. The award stands as a testament to Wagh's exceptional dedication and significant impact in these fields. (ANI)

