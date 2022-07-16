Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has approved Rs 3364.06 lakh for disbursal to farmers who suffered crop loss due to heavy rains between June and October 2020, an official said on Saturday.

A government resolution (GR) issued on Friday said so far Rs 448995.42 lakh has been disbursed as compensation but there were complaints that aid was not given for crop loss.

